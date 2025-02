World Cup ski stars ski on “Tyrolean snow”

Mountain railroads praise cooperation

"TechnoAlpin is the ideal partner for this World Cup. Their expertise in snowmaking is making a decisive contribution to ensuring that our slopes are in perfect condition for this major event," emphasize Peter Mitterer and Manfred Bachmann, Managing Directors of Hinterglemm Bergbahnen. Florian Phleps, Project Manager of the World Ski Championships at the ÖSV, is also delighted with the collaboration: "The partnership with TechnoAlpin is a great benefit."