Trial for driving a truck into a church

The case made headlines in July last year: a Romanian (32) drove a truck into the building of a Pentecostal church in Brunn am Gebirge, district of Mödling, several times at full throttle in reverse gear. The façade suffered enormous material damage. The man had already been involved in five traffic accidents while driving to the scene of the crime and is said to have tried to knock down two people. He is also said to have struck and injured a pedestrian.