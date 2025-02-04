OMV: Strong profit despite low oil prices

Falling oil price expected

OMV expects the price of Brent oil to fall further this year to an average of 75 dollars. The average German wholesale gas price (THE) is expected to rise to EUR 40 to 45 per MWh. "The average wholesale price in 2024 was still a third to a quarter of what it was in 2022, but still higher than before the Russian attack on Ukraine." With the withdrawal from the long-term gas supply contract with Gazprom, "we are opening a new chapter in the company's history," said Stern.