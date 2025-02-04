Permanent recession: companies expect job cuts

57 percent expect fewer employees

22,000 people are employed by the 61 participating companies; how many of them will still have their jobs at the end of the year is currently up in the air. "What is more than worrying is that 57% of companies in Carinthia are already predicting a decrease in the number of employees in the coming months," says Springer. Not a single company wants to take on more staff, while 43 percent expect to at least be able to maintain the number of employees.