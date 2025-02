Couple rescued from the mountain by helicopter

When planning the hike, the couple had loaded a GPS route onto their navigation device and then set off on foot from Hirschegg/Wäldele towards the summit. As the hike progressed, the hiker duo soon lost their strength. In the pathless terrain, the completely exhausted couple had no choice but to call mountain rescue. Uninjured but slightly chilled, the couple were rescued a short time later and flown back down to the valley by the "Libelle" police helicopter.