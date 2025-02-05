Sore throat due to rising stomach acids?

To get to the bottom of these complaints, which should be taken seriously, I recommend a so-called gentle gastroscopy as a first step, i.e. a painless endoscopy of the stomach and oesophagus. During this examination, the specialist doctor (surgeon or gastroenterologist) can also determine whether and to what extent the aforementioned valve at the lower end of the oesophagus is impaired and to what extent the oesophageal mucosa is irritated. The individual treatment will be based on this.