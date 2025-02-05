Expert explains
Sore throat due to rising stomach acids?
Readers ask, experts answer the most burning health issues. Peter K.: "I (52) have been struggling with hoarseness and a scratchy throat for a long time. It's been really bad since the holidays. As sore throat tablets hardly help, my ENT doctor now thinks it's due to rising stomach acid. Is that possible?"
Dr. Tobias Frankl, specialist in general and visceral surgery, Medico Chirurgicum, group practice, 1230 Vienna: " Refluxing stomach acid (gastroesophageal reflux) is a possible cause. If the valve between the oesophagus and stomach is leaky, food particles and stomach acid can flow back into the throat. This acidic or bile reflux causes constant irritation of the sensitive esophageal mucosa. The result can not only be painful heartburn, but also a sore throat, hoarseness or a dry cough. It also increases the risk of developing cancer of the oesophagus.
To get to the bottom of these complaints, which should be taken seriously, I recommend a so-called gentle gastroscopy as a first step, i.e. a painless endoscopy of the stomach and oesophagus. During this examination, the specialist doctor (surgeon or gastroenterologist) can also determine whether and to what extent the aforementioned valve at the lower end of the oesophagus is impaired and to what extent the oesophageal mucosa is irritated. The individual treatment will be based on this.
If a refluxing excess of stomach acid is confirmed, many patients already benefit from largely avoiding sweets, fatty foods and alcohol. Long-term use of stomach protectors or gastric acid blockers should always be discussed with your doctor due to possible side effects.
