FPÖ/ÖVP decision today, otherwise negative record

Black-blue government in office after a long delay

This means that the first black-blue coalition is now the third longest to form a government. Twenty-five years ago, it took a total of 124 days for this coalition to take office. The complicated initial situation after the election on October 3, 1999 certainly had some parallels to the current situation: the SPÖ, which had the most votes, ruled out a coalition with the FPÖ, which came second for the first time, while the ÖVP, which came third, wanted to go into opposition.