Eastern Congo: Rebels announce ceasefire

UN: At least 900 bodies recovered in Goma

According to the United Nations, at least 900 bodies have been recovered in the streets of the city in eastern Congo following the recent fighting to capture Goma. The number collected up to and including Friday does not include the dead who have already been taken to morgues, according to the UN emergency aid office OCHA, citing the World Health Organization (WHO). Numerous bodies are still lying in the streets of Goma, it added. The local authorities in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo also counted almost 2,900 injured last week.