Neumayer on Davis Cup: “Really great week”

"Serving for Austria is always a really great honor." Lukas Neumayer, who received the "crown" yesterday in Tenerife, Spain, has had an exciting few days. For the second time, he was able to play Davis Cup for Red-White-Red and for the second time, he won. This time it was even a damn important one, because the 6:4 6:7 and 3:6 against Finland's top player Otto Virtanen served as the foundation for the 4:0 victory. "He's a top 100 player, so I went into the match as the underdog. But I knew that I could play freely. What's more, our team gave me a brutal amount of energy," said the Pongau native, who emphasized: "I was the better player in all three sets."