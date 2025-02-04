Match winner
Neumayer on Davis Cup: “Really great week”
Lukas Neumayer was the match winner for the Austrian team in their Davis Cup success. The team energized the 22-year-old. Next up is a tournament in Tenerife.
"Serving for Austria is always a really great honor." Lukas Neumayer, who received the "crown" yesterday in Tenerife, Spain, has had an exciting few days. For the second time, he was able to play Davis Cup for Red-White-Red and for the second time, he won. This time it was even a damn important one, because the 6:4 6:7 and 3:6 against Finland's top player Otto Virtanen served as the foundation for the 4:0 victory. "He's a top 100 player, so I went into the match as the underdog. But I knew that I could play freely. What's more, our team gave me a brutal amount of energy," said the Pongau native, who emphasized: "I was the better player in all three sets."
He saw it as a great honor that he was called up by captain Jürgen Melzer for the very first match. "But I trained really well the days before and really wanted to play. All in all, it was just a really great week," says Neumayer, who also wants to be back in September against Hungary. "That's my clear goal. I believe that we have a good chance of qualifying for the Davis Cup final."
Hard court instead of clay
But there is still time until then. For now, the focus is on the present. And that is the Challenger Tour. In Tenerife, the man from Radstadt will play two tournaments, today he will face the Spaniard Javier Barranco Cosano to kick off the first event. "The preparation wasn't ideal, of course, because we played on clay with Austria and my matches here are on hard court," says Neumayer, who nevertheless clarifies. "Anything is possible for me, my form is right."
