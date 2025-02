“Kevin is a real mentality monster”

Congratulations to Kevin Danso! The next Austrian in the English Premier League, where money is almost completely abolished. And with Tottenham at a big name in international soccer to boot, even if the Londoners are having big problems in the championship this season.

"I'm still sorry today"

But the 26-year-old giant with Voitsberg roots has already shown that Styrian blood is not raspberry juice during his gala performance in central defense against the superstars from France at the start of the European Championship. I'm still sorry today that his transfer to "my" Roma back then failed due to heart problems. Kevin is a real mental monster and a machine on the pitch: he will work in London!