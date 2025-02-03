Grasser, Meischberger & Co. go to the Supreme Court

Hochegger was not only charged with contributing to Grasser's crimes, but also with the bribery of the former finance minister by the then Immofinanz boss Karl Petrikovics and the former boss of Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich (RLB OÖ). According to the judgment, which is not legally binding, hidden commission agreements amounting to EUR 9.6 million are alleged to have been made in the Buwog case. And part of this is also said to have ended up with Grasser. And 200,000 euros are said to have flowed into the Terminal Tower office tower in Linz when Finanz rented the building.