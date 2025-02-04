Austrian musicians rock the World Ski Championships

"Krone": How did the collaboration for "Highs and Lows" come about?

Toby Romeo: Ely and I have been friends for many years. We got to know each other through our local, regional DJ lives. We used to DJ together a lot in clubs, but then we lost touch a bit until we got back together in Berlin and started producing music together. I've known the guys from Klangkarussell for a relatively long time because they're also Salzburg veterans. Tobi asked me at some point if I wanted to do a remix of the song "Sonnentanz". At first I thought a normal remix would be boring and was rather skeptical about the whole thing. But it was really funny, because within two weeks Ely wrote to me with exactly the same idea, asking if we wanted to remix the song "Sonnentanz". And that was an inspiration for me!