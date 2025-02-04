Toby Romeo & Ely Oaks
Austrian musicians rock the World Ski Championships
Toby Romeo & Ely Oaks deliver the official theme song of the World Ski Championships with "Highs and Lows". The long-time friends are celebrating an Austrian music moment and are looking forward to their live performance on February 4 in Saalbach. They spoke to the "Krone" about the collaboration, skiing, music and their lifestyle.
The DJs Toby Romeo and Ely Oaks are among the most exciting names on the Austrian dance music scene. Toby celebrated international success with hits such as "Where the Lights Are Low" and has already worked with big names such as Felix Jaehn and Leony. Ely Oaks made a name for himself as a producer and DJ and even moved to Berlin for his musical career. With "Highs and Lows", a reinterpretation of the cult hit "Sonnentanz" by the band Klangkarussel, they are now providing the official theme song for the World Ski Championships. They tell us in detail why this song is perfect for the winter sports event, how the collaboration came about and what live performances mean to them.
"Krone": How did the collaboration for "Highs and Lows" come about?
Toby Romeo: Ely and I have been friends for many years. We got to know each other through our local, regional DJ lives. We used to DJ together a lot in clubs, but then we lost touch a bit until we got back together in Berlin and started producing music together. I've known the guys from Klangkarussell for a relatively long time because they're also Salzburg veterans. Tobi asked me at some point if I wanted to do a remix of the song "Sonnentanz". At first I thought a normal remix would be boring and was rather skeptical about the whole thing. But it was really funny, because within two weeks Ely wrote to me with exactly the same idea, asking if we wanted to remix the song "Sonnentanz". And that was an inspiration for me!
How did it come to be the World Ski Championships theme song?
Toby Romeo: We were approached and the basic idea of reinterpreting this song had already existed beforehand. We then thought hey, what song could fit better than this one? Three Austrian artists, an Austrian song that has already proven to be a hit. We then went back into the content of the song in detail and adapted the lyrics to the theme.
Ely Oaks: It was a cool challenge, because it's not every day that you have to write a World Ski Championships theme song, so of course we wanted lyrics that emphasized the whole thing. It took us a few attempts, but we somehow managed it quite well.
Are you also passionate skiers yourself?
Toby Romeo: Yes, definitely. At least in the past. As a Salzburg native, I was of course put on skis as a child and did a school ski course. But then, when I was twelve, I tore my cruciate ligament while skiing. Since then, my skiing career has been on a bit of a decline. I then focused on music, which I'm very happy about. That's why I'm happy that I can at least accompany the skiing spectacle musically.
What other interests do you have in skiing?
Toby Romeo : I think as an Austrian you can't avoid it. I love watching it.
ElyOaks: Yes, you grow up with it. Somehow it always feels like home. Watching the skiing. I live in Berlin now. And for me it feels like childhood when I can watch skiing ...
Do you have any favorite ski songs?
Toby Romeo: Yes, so "Schiiiiiiiii foannnnn". It's a great track, it's simply Austrian cultural heritage.
Ely Oaks: I actually think it's an extremely good song too. And we're even trying to spread the song a bit in Berlin.
Will therebe a live performance at the opening ceremony in Saalbach?
Toby Romeo: Yes, there will be. There will be an anthem presentation where we will perform the song "Highs and Lows" together. I will also have a stage at the Electric Love Festival.
What's so special about live performances and festivals?
Ely Oaks: When you're on stage and have an incredibly motivated crowd in front of you, which we thankfully get to experience very often, it's a feeling that can't be compared to anything else. These are feelings of happiness that are activated in the brain. It's a good confirmation that what you're doing really has a purpose. Otherwise you just have so much digital now and you see numbers on Spotify and social media and think okay, great, but that's just a number on your cell phone and there's often no connection to reality.
Are there any particular artists that influence or inspire you?
Toby Romeo: Fred Again is extremely inspiring for me and a great musician.
ElyOaks: Marlon Hoffstadt for me, he managed to combine underground and mainstream in an incredibly cool way. Otherwise Skrillex and David Guetta again and again.
What's the secret to longevity in this scene?
Toby Romeo: I think it's the balance. You burn out if you overdo the party lifestyle. I think our scene is one where it's very easy to stay young if you're around young people a lot.
Ely Oaks: Yeah, I think you basically just have to stay very open to what's coming next. Right now, the music industry is moving faster than it ever has before. And I think you have to be adaptive and get up every day and be up for trying something new.
Is Avicii a reminder that you have to pay attention to your lifestyle?
Ely Oaks: For me, a healthy lifestyle is paramount. That's one of the most important things if you still want to be doing it in 20 years' time. And of course it means that everything affects your psyche and you really have to look after yourself ...
Toby Romeo: Exactly. But with Avicii, I think it was several things. I don't think he was generally the type to be in the spotlight. I think you can see that pretty well in the documentaries. He was generally in a position where he didn't feel very comfortable.
You were awarded the Amadeus last year. This year you've been nominated again. What does that mean for you?
Toby Romeo : The first Amadeus in particular was such a milestone for me. I would never have dreamed of that. First and foremost, this award has a very appreciative quality for me. I simply think that you can always use moments like this to reflect. You are never satisfied with what you have. These moments are special because you can look positively at what you have actually already achieved.
How important is it for you to stay in contact with your fans? Especially on platforms like Tiktok and Instagram?
Ely Oaks: That plays a huge role. I really try to reply to all messages. That's exactly the feedback, why you do it, that people enjoy the music. So it's very, very important to provide the fans with content. So that people know where I am and what I'm doing. And of course to let my mom know that I'm doing well!
Plans for the future or projects that await us?
Toby Romeo: Yes, definitely. I have founded a new series of events. There will be several of them in Austria this year.
One last question about the World Ski Championships, do you think there is a chance that Austria will win medals at the World Ski Championships?
ElyOaks: I think the possibility for medals is definitely there and I'm really hoping for it. We'll just manifest a gold for the feller!
Toby Romeo: I just hope that all Austrian athletes do well. The main thing is Austria!
