Trembling in the USA
Fear of deportation: Migrants go into hiding
The new US immigration authorities are spreading fear and terror. In Chicago, families with an immigrant background are hiding in the basement for fear of deportation, and children are no longer going to school.
As the German TV station ntv reported from Chicago, their parents would only go out on the streets if absolutely necessary. "Since Trump won, we no longer have any peace," said a 59-year-old woman from Honduras. Doris Aguirre crossed the US border 25 years ago without being checked and still has no residence permit. Her husband was born in Mexico but has a US passport. This also applies to two of their three children.
According to the report, around 14 million people in the USA have no valid papers or an unclear residence status. They could now be deported. Just six days after Trump was sworn in as US president, raids were carried out in Chicago and the suburbs.
Suspicion is enough for arrest
"I rarely go out on the street, I'm very attentive, I walk quickly to my destination or to my car," Doris Aguirre told ntv. She had come to the USA because of a lack of healthcare in her country of origin and poverty, among other things. She had worked in a factory and cleaned other people's houses.
As reported, Trump has expanded the powers of the immigration authorities and the FBI. He ordered search teams to be formed and deportation camps to be set up. The authorities are allowed to arrest migrants on suspicion and without a warrant. Anyone who crosses the southern border with Mexico away from the crossing points, for example, is seen as a criminal. It doesn't matter how long ago they crossed.
I cross less often, I am very attentive, I walk quickly to my destination or to my car.
Doris Aguirre hat keine Aufenthaltsgenehmigung in den USA.
Politicians: immigrants are scapegoats
"I only sell half of it. Since Trump was sworn in, people have been afraid to go out," said a trader in the suburb of Little Village. He had already seen a man being taken across the street. According to city council member Byron Sigcho-Lopez (Democrat), the man arrested has two young children and a pregnant partner. "They are criminalizing the entire community, hard-working people," he criticized. Trump is making immigrants the scapegoats for the country's problems.
In his city, only half of the children go to public school, even fewer patients attend their appointments at the public hospital and store sales have collapsed.
Trump's new government recently announced that at least 1,200 migrants are to be arrested every day. Under US President Joe Biden, the average was 310 per day last year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.