Bleak outlook
Automatically saved draft
Exactly 11,177 people were registered as unemployed with the AMS Vorarlberg at the end of January. This corresponds to an increase of 635 people (6 percent) compared to the previous year.
The economic situation does not look all that rosy - which naturally has an impact on the labor market. There is no improvement in sight for the time being. "In view of the current economic forecasts, we had to expect a further increase in unemployment," commented AMS Regional Managing Director Bernhard Bereuter on the current labor market figures. At the end of January, just over 11,000 people were looking for a job, a good 600 more than a year ago. "We expect the increase to slow down over the course of the second half of the year," said Bereuter. However, he expects an average of around 500 additional unemployed people in 2025 compared to 2024.
In view of the current economic forecasts, we had to expect a further increase in unemployment.
Bernhard Bereuter, AMS-Chef Vorarlberg
How is the AMS responding to the rising number of clients? "We focus on intensive placement support at the start of unemployment and increasingly on training and further education. Our aim is to improve the job opportunities of unemployed people and to meet the economy's need for skilled workers," explained Bereuter. At the end of January, exactly 2561 men and women were undergoing training - an increase of 235 (10.1 percent) compared to the previous year.
- People with low qualifications continue to have problems finding a new job: 5396 (48.3 percent) had completed compulsory schooling as their highest level of education.
- 6609 people of prime working age (25 to 50 years) were registered as unemployed. This corresponds to an increase of 445 (7.2 percent), of which 292 (8.2 percent) were men and 153 (5.9 percent) women.
- The job placement agencies recorded declines in construction occupations (-40), textile occupations (-16) and metal and electrical occupations (-12). There were increases in unskilled occupations (+170), trade occupations (+130), office occupations (+108) and tourism occupations (+83).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.