The economic situation does not look all that rosy - which naturally has an impact on the labor market. There is no improvement in sight for the time being. "In view of the current economic forecasts, we had to expect a further increase in unemployment," commented AMS Regional Managing Director Bernhard Bereuter on the current labor market figures. At the end of January, just over 11,000 people were looking for a job, a good 600 more than a year ago. "We expect the increase to slow down over the course of the second half of the year," said Bereuter. However, he expects an average of around 500 additional unemployed people in 2025 compared to 2024.