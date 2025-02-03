Straka squanders narrow lead at Pebble Beach

27th PGA Tour title for McIlroy

With a par, Straka played his weakest round on the links course at Pebble Beach, which was the scene of the action on Friday and Saturday, not least because of his putting problems. Competitors such as Shane Lowry, who ended up in second place, and Lucas Glover and Justin Rose, who tied for third, took the opportunity to overtake the 31-year-old. McIlroy, on the other hand, was not to be denied victory and, after an eagle on the 14th, took his 27th title on the Tour to the clubhouse with aplomb.