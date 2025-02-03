McIlroy wins
Straka squanders narrow lead at Pebble Beach
On the last day of the PGA Tour tournament in Pebble Beach (California), professional golfer Sepp Straka gave away the winner's cheque worth 3.6 million dollars and ended up in seventh place.
The Viennese, who led by just one stroke after the third round, played his weakest round on Sunday and ultimately had no chance against the increasingly strong competition. Rory McIlroy took the win, while Straka still managed to finish in seventh place.
Two weeks after his triumph in La Quinta, Straka had victory firmly in his sights, at least until the halfway point, on what was the friendliest day of this year's event in terms of the weather. However, he increasingly lost sight of McIlroy on the back nine. By the time he made his second bogey of the day after two birdies en suite on the 16th hole with a failed putt, the dream of a fourth PGA Tour tournament victory was shattered.
27th PGA Tour title for McIlroy
With a par, Straka played his weakest round on the links course at Pebble Beach, which was the scene of the action on Friday and Saturday, not least because of his putting problems. Competitors such as Shane Lowry, who ended up in second place, and Lucas Glover and Justin Rose, who tied for third, took the opportunity to overtake the 31-year-old. McIlroy, on the other hand, was not to be denied victory and, after an eagle on the 14th, took his 27th title on the Tour to the clubhouse with aplomb.
