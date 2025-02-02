Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bulls gala against Bolzano

“The train started rolling and could no longer be stopped”

Nachrichten
02.02.2025 19:59

What a spectacle! Salzburg's Ice Bulls let dirty Bolzano field hockey bounce off them, gave a big performance in the Eisarena and responded to the 2:3 upset against Villach with a spectacular 6:2 triumph.

0 Kommentare

Bolzano keeper Harvey called his teammates to order on the bench during a power break after 0:5. The Salzburg fans sang with fervor at 6:0: "Kill them all, shoot them out of the arena." This spectacle left no one in the packed ice arena cold. Because it had also started brutally hot. Bolzano didn't just play hard, they played dirty from the very first second. Their weapons were sticks and fists.

Particularly in their sights: Schneider and Nissner, who sailed over the boards right in front of the visitors' bench. But the Bulls put up a magnificent fight, building on Huber's lightning goal after 58 seconds. After that, there were several scuffles, all highly explosive.

Before Nissner took advantage of the second powerplay to make it 2:0 before the break. In the second period, Salzburg suddenly became more and more confident in their play, unpacked the fine combination blade and scored goal after goal. "Edelwühler" Wukovits with a farmer's trick, Nissner, Hochkofler and Bourke pulled the trigger - 6:0!

Bolzano only played more ice hockey and missed a few good chances. Or goalie Tolvanen made some great saves together with his teammates - a real spectacle

Harvey didn't have to do that in the final third. The Bulls conceded two more goals, but it didn't change their triumph. "It was an excellent 40 minutes, with a powerplay goal, good penalty killing and great goals," emphasized Oliver David. For the Bulls coach, the two reasons for the victory: "The boys showed their individual quality and our system, which is intact."

 Goalscorer Ali Wukovits described: "The early goals got the train rolling - and there was no stopping it."

After the international break, the game continues on February 11 in Asiago.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Groiss
Robert Groiss
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf