“The train started rolling and could no longer be stopped”

Bolzano keeper Harvey called his teammates to order on the bench during a power break after 0:5. The Salzburg fans sang with fervor at 6:0: "Kill them all, shoot them out of the arena." This spectacle left no one in the packed ice arena cold. Because it had also started brutally hot. Bolzano didn't just play hard, they played dirty from the very first second. Their weapons were sticks and fists.