Bulls gala against Bolzano
“The train started rolling and could no longer be stopped”
What a spectacle! Salzburg's Ice Bulls let dirty Bolzano field hockey bounce off them, gave a big performance in the Eisarena and responded to the 2:3 upset against Villach with a spectacular 6:2 triumph.
Bolzano keeper Harvey called his teammates to order on the bench during a power break after 0:5. The Salzburg fans sang with fervor at 6:0: "Kill them all, shoot them out of the arena." This spectacle left no one in the packed ice arena cold. Because it had also started brutally hot. Bolzano didn't just play hard, they played dirty from the very first second. Their weapons were sticks and fists.
Particularly in their sights: Schneider and Nissner, who sailed over the boards right in front of the visitors' bench. But the Bulls put up a magnificent fight, building on Huber's lightning goal after 58 seconds. After that, there were several scuffles, all highly explosive.
Before Nissner took advantage of the second powerplay to make it 2:0 before the break. In the second period, Salzburg suddenly became more and more confident in their play, unpacked the fine combination blade and scored goal after goal. "Edelwühler" Wukovits with a farmer's trick, Nissner, Hochkofler and Bourke pulled the trigger - 6:0!
Bolzano only played more ice hockey and missed a few good chances. Or goalie Tolvanen made some great saves together with his teammates - a real spectacle
Harvey didn't have to do that in the final third. The Bulls conceded two more goals, but it didn't change their triumph. "It was an excellent 40 minutes, with a powerplay goal, good penalty killing and great goals," emphasized Oliver David. For the Bulls coach, the two reasons for the victory: "The boys showed their individual quality and our system, which is intact."
Goalscorer Ali Wukovits described: "The early goals got the train rolling - and there was no stopping it."
After the international break, the game continues on February 11 in Asiago.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
