Salzburg DJ
Toby Romeo provided the theme song for the World Ski Championships
"I'll be there for you, through all the highs and lows I'll be with you," are the lines from the Saalbach World Championships anthem "Highs & Lows" by Salzburg DJ Toby Romeo featuring Klangkarussell and Ely Oaks.
It can hardly be ruled out that ski fans will be in for an emotional rollercoaster ride in the coming days. The fact that it sounds so good is thanks in part to the Salzburg DJ.
"We remixed the hit 'Sonnentanz' by Klangkarussell. Lyrically, of course, we adapted the new version to the World Ski Championships theme. A few hours went into it," says the 24-year-old. It is important to the musician to speak in images. "Our mountain landscape also has ups and downs. You take the lift up and ski back down again."
Speaking of skiing: The musician has a little respect for being on skis himself: "I tore my cruciate ligament when I was twelve. Since then, my sporting career has gone downhill. But I'm all the more pleased that I can be part of such a major sporting event musically."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.