Missing the World Championships
What Olympic champion Strolz says about not being nominated
With Johannes Strolz, Adrian Pertl and Michael Matt, three athletes who have already won medals for Austria at major events are missing from the home World Championships in Saalbach. Now Strolz, double Olympic champion in Beijing, is talking about the ÖSV's internal qualification and the elimination from the World Championships.
"I emphasized from the start of the season that it would probably be a very, very close race for the World Championship places in the slalom," explains the 32-year-old from Vorarlberg, who also took silver in the special slalom in addition to gold in the combined and team events in Beijing. "That's exactly what happened now. It all came to a head today. We had a very fair qualification today. The coaching staff put a lot of thought into it and worked hard to make sure we had a fair qualification. That was also the case."
"Of course it hurts a lot"
Strolz continued: "It was also clear that two people would be disappointed after today and one would go home very happy. Unfortunately, I am one of those who are very disappointed. Of course it hurts a lot that I didn't make it, that I can't be at the World Championships at home. But that's the way it is. It's never easy when you have to fight so directly against teammates, especially when there's so much at stake."
Congratulations and fingers crossed
In the end, Tyrolean Dominik Raschner secured the last vacant ticket. "Raschi deserves his starting place at the World Championships. He has been skiing very well all year. He was very, very fast, especially in training, and unfortunately didn't show what he was capable of in the races," congratulated Strolz. "I congratulate him and wish him all the best for the home World Championships. Just like all the other team-mates and I hope they can show what they're made of."
The Warth man also revealed what his next steps will be. "I'll need a few days at home now," said the head rider. "Then I'll roll up my sleeves, keep training, keep fighting and keep pushing."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
