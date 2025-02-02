What Olympic champion Strolz says about not being nominated

Congratulations and fingers crossed

In the end, Tyrolean Dominik Raschner secured the last vacant ticket. "Raschi deserves his starting place at the World Championships. He has been skiing very well all year. He was very, very fast, especially in training, and unfortunately didn't show what he was capable of in the races," congratulated Strolz. "I congratulate him and wish him all the best for the home World Championships. Just like all the other team-mates and I hope they can show what they're made of."

The Warth man also revealed what his next steps will be. "I'll need a few days at home now," said the head rider. "Then I'll roll up my sleeves, keep training, keep fighting and keep pushing."