Course set for public transport axis, now the clock is ticking

It seems that the three-year battle for the new local transport axis for Vienna has thus been de facto decided. Of the total of five kilometers of line, the most controversial are the 900 meters that run through Hietzing in an elevated position and with two new stations. The project is therefore a prerequisite for the long-planned project of a closed S-Bahn ring around Vienna. Now, however, it is not only a question of whether the court actually gives the green light, but also how quickly the verdict is reached. ÖBB confirms this: Clarity is needed by the summer if the start of construction is to hold in the fall.