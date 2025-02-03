Deployment after a hurricane
“Electricity heroes” from Lower Austria help after storm disaster
Storm Éowyn swept across Ireland and parts of Great Britain with winds of more than 180 km/h and caused severe damage. The power supply has partially collapsed. Help is also coming from Lower Austria: 12 technicians from Netz NÖ have been working in the crisis area in Ireland since the weekend.
The strongest gale-force winds since weather records have been kept in Ireland have left a trail of devastation across the "Emerald Isle". The electricity supply infrastructure was particularly badly affected. The responsible authorities spoke of unprecedented damage to the power lines. More than one million households, businesses and farms were without electricity.
Hurricane shredded power lines
The Irish grid operator ESB Networks sent out a Europe-wide call for help so that the torn power lines could be repaired quickly and the supply could be restored as soon as possible. Naturally, this was also heard in Lower Austria - and Netz NÖ responded immediately.
Relief team from Lower Austria
Within a short space of time, a team of 12 experts was put together and traveled to Ireland at the weekend to help clean up after the devastating storm and rebuild the power supply.
Commitment to the community
"This technical support is urgently needed on the ground," reports Werner Hengst, Managing Director of Netz NÖ. He is proud that a relief team from Lower Austria made its way to the disaster area so quickly: "Our employees are putting their skills and commitment at the service of the community." It is not yet clear how long the mission in Ireland will last.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.