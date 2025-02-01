Mick Jagger’s muse always ate Guglhupf on Sunday

An adventurous life

Most of the key dates of her "adventurous life", as she herself called it, which was marked by both highs and lows, are generally known: Faithfull began her musical career at the tender age of 17, when she was discovered by Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham in 1964. Her first big hit "As Tears Go By", written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, breathed the spirit of the times and made her world-famous overnight. With hits such as "Come And Stay With Me" and "This Little Bird", she established herself as an icon of the "Swinging Sixties" in London.