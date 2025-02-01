Vorteilswelt
1:3 at the WAC

Bregenz left the pitch with their heads held high

Nachrichten
01.02.2025 17:36

Bregenz's Cup dreams may have been dashed with a 3-1 defeat at Bundesliga side WAC in the quarter-finals, but the Ländle club still put in a good performance. Now the focus is back on preparing for the championship.

"You should recognize that the WAC is the better team. And that was the case, they deserved to win," said SW Bregenz coach Regi van Acker after the 1:3 in the ÖFB Cup quarter-final at the Bundesliga club, which marked the end of the black-and-white cup adventure. The Ländle team put in a strong performance. They did not make it easy for the Carinthians. "But I'm still a little disappointed with the first half," explained Van Acker, "we didn't do a good job of analyzing our opponents. We made mistakes that we wanted to avoid. But the second half was much better."

Anteo Fetahu (left) scored from a direct free-kick to make it 1-2. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Anteo Fetahu (left) scored from a direct free-kick to make it 1-2.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Fetahu reduced the deficit
The WAC had led 2:0 after around 30 minutes, but thanks to SW goalkeeper Felix Gschossmann, the Bregenz team did not go even further behind. Anteo Fetahu reduced the deficit to 1:2 before the break with a direct free-kick. Soon after the restart, WAC attacker Zukic was clearly offside, but the VAR had nothing to complain about. 1:3 via the inside of the bar. "Very annoying," said SW coach Van Acker. Bregenz still had good chances in the final phase, but were denied a second goal. "Against an opponent like that, all the players really have to be at their best for a surprise to be possible. That wasn't the case for us this time," said the Belgian, "but that's okay. We were able to gain confidence."

The focus is now fully back on preparing for the championship, with elite league side Lauterach awaiting the final test match next Friday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Dominik Omerzell
Dominik Omerzell
