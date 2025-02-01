Bregenz left the pitch with their heads held high

Fetahu reduced the deficit

The WAC had led 2:0 after around 30 minutes, but thanks to SW goalkeeper Felix Gschossmann, the Bregenz team did not go even further behind. Anteo Fetahu reduced the deficit to 1:2 before the break with a direct free-kick. Soon after the restart, WAC attacker Zukic was clearly offside, but the VAR had nothing to complain about. 1:3 via the inside of the bar. "Very annoying," said SW coach Van Acker. Bregenz still had good chances in the final phase, but were denied a second goal. "Against an opponent like that, all the players really have to be at their best for a surprise to be possible. That wasn't the case for us this time," said the Belgian, "but that's okay. We were able to gain confidence."