Nice snapshot of Austria’s tennis slump

Davis Cup weeks help

ÖTV sports director Jürgen Melzer also believes that the current generation will soon make a comeback. "We don't have any top 100 players at the moment, but many with the potential to get there." Rodionov has already been in the top 100 once, Neumayer, who has been working with Günter Bresnik since last year, is constantly improving. "And Davis Cup weeks like this can help players develop," says Melzer. Neumayer himself thinks it is conceivable "that we will soon even have four top 100 players." However, he also knows that he still has to work on many aspects. "The serve is my biggest problem at the moment."