"Unconstitutional!"

Vienna rejects sick people: Sanctions demanded

02.02.2025 16:00

Lower Austrians are turned away by hospitals in the federal capital - the patient advocate states: "This is unconstitutional!"

The dispute over the treatment of so-called guest patients in Viennese hospitals is coming to a head. Lower Austria's patient advocate Michael Prunbauer is sounding the alarm. He speaks of 20 cases in which fellow countrymen have already been turned down for operations by clinics in the federal capital - they should look for appointments in Lower Austrian hospitals. "New complaints are coming in every day," explains Prunbauer.

If this approach is not stopped immediately by the Viennese side, the new federal government must put a legal stop to this practice, the patient representative demands. People who have been waiting a long time for planned orthopaedic operations are particularly affected.

The fact that many patients who have already been waiting for a long time are now being told succinctly that they should look for an operation in their home federal state is particularly criticizable.

Mag. Michael Prunbauer, Patientenanwalt

Compensation regulated in financial equalization
It is well known that the Vienna City Councillor for Health, Peter Hacker, claims that too many patients from Lower Austria are requesting surgery appointments in hospitals in the federal capital. This is not financially viable. Lower Austrian state politicians and the patient advocate refer to the current financial equalization: "Obviously Vienna is dissatisfied with its own negotiation results," suspects Prunbauer. To now threaten to keep its own waiting lists for guest patients is an "unworthy approach".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
