Vienna rejects sick people: Sanctions demanded

Compensation regulated in financial equalization

It is well known that the Vienna City Councillor for Health, Peter Hacker, claims that too many patients from Lower Austria are requesting surgery appointments in hospitals in the federal capital. This is not financially viable. Lower Austrian state politicians and the patient advocate refer to the current financial equalization: "Obviously Vienna is dissatisfied with its own negotiation results," suspects Prunbauer. To now threaten to keep its own waiting lists for guest patients is an "unworthy approach".