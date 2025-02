Courageous first aider after accident: “No witchcraft”

First aid straight out of a picture book

Schicketanz witnessed the following at Tabor in the 2nd district: At around 8.30 p.m., a 31-year-old driver was driving his car along Tabor towards Taborstraße and collided with a pedestrian (60) who was about to cross the crosswalk. He kept a cool head and started with first aid like in a picture book. "I stabilized the patient, got the first aid kit from the accident vehicle and used the bandages to dress the wounds," explains the 20-year-old.