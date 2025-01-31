New Kages figures
Increase in staff, but ever higher part-time rate
72 percent of Styrian hospital staff are satisfied according to a new survey. There are also significantly more new recruits. However, the part-time ratio is rising, with more than half of nursing staff not working full-time.
Redundancies and staff shortages have long dominated the headlines at Kages. The Styrian hospital company is therefore all the more pleased to communicate the results of the latest employee survey, in which 8,223 people - almost half of the workforce - took part: 72% are generally satisfied with their work (62% in the 2021 survey), 83% experience a friendly working atmosphere (up four percentage points).
According to Kages, the personnel situation is developing positively: in the previous year, 443 doctors (including junior doctors) started work, while 343 left the company - an increase of 100 people. In the previous year, however, the balance was still slightly negative (minus three). In terms of nursing staff, there were 202 more new recruits than departures in the previous year; in 2023, the positive balance was only 126 people (see info box).
- 2023: 412 new admissions, 415 departures (-3)
- 2024: 443 admissions, 343 departures (+100)
- 2023: 1047 admissions, 921 departures (+126)
- 2024: 1026 admissions, 824 departures (+202)
Data without transfers/assignments.
The €130 million salary reform put together by the state is therefore likely to take effect. Kages HR Director Thomas Bredenfeldt also mentions "the further development of the alliances and increased training opportunities".
Part-time rate for nursing staff at over 50 percent
However, the part-time ratio is also increasing. In the previous year, it was exactly one third (34%) of physicians at the hospital, while slightly more than half of nursing staff are not employed full-time.
