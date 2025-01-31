Climate, teaching: Red-Greens finalize first projects

Negotiators are once again emphasizing that the talks are characterized by mutual respect, a willingness to compromise and a sense of responsibility. They are also providing a counter-model to the federal government. "We will show in Burgenland how to put together a good program with good will and a willingness to compromise," said one insider. People have had enough of the squabbling and chopping and changing that is currently being demonstrated at federal level. The government program was deliberately designed to "reach" all social groups in the country. The first agreements would show this.