Coalition talks
Climate, teaching: Red-Greens finalize first projects
The SPÖ and Greens in Burgenland have been negotiating the formation of a new state government since Tuesday. According to their own statements, the two parties are making good progress. They have also already agreed on a number of specific projects.
Negotiators are once again emphasizing that the talks are characterized by mutual respect, a willingness to compromise and a sense of responsibility. They are also providing a counter-model to the federal government. "We will show in Burgenland how to put together a good program with good will and a willingness to compromise," said one insider. People have had enough of the squabbling and chopping and changing that is currently being demonstrated at federal level. The government program was deliberately designed to "reach" all social groups in the country. The first agreements would show this.
"The Greens are arguing strongly and with sensitivity in the direction of sustainability. Conversely, the SPÖ is concerned with continuing the current course in the areas of health, care and security and setting a strong course for the economy and the labour market," emphasized another negotiator. Some projects are already fixed:
- Climate Protection Act: There has been a breakthrough here. Burgenland will have its own climate protection law and is set to become a pioneer in sustainability in Austria. The path towards climate neutrality and the expansion of renewable energies will be continued. Soil protection will also be addressed, for example through an upper limit for supermarket space.
- Apprenticeship workshops: The country is taking a new approach to apprenticeship training. Three inter-company training workshops are being set up. For tourism professions at Therme Stegersbach, for electrical engineering in Pinkafeld and metal technology in Eisenstadt. Well-trained specialists are to be available for new businesses.
- Animal welfare center: A new animal welfare center is to be built in southern Burgenland. Until now, there has only been such a facility in the north, with the Sonnenhof in Eisenstadt. The aim is to relieve the burden on volunteers.
- Volunteer insurance: This is intended to strengthen associations, voluntary work and political commitment in the municipalities. The state will offer a free insurance package to people who are involved in leading roles in these areas - with comprehensive cover for liability and legal protection. Presidents, chairmen and treasurers of clubs and associations as well as mayors, deputy mayors and heads of local authorities will benefit.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.