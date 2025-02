How a cell phone gang fools letter carriers and police

Already successful nine times

On the day of delivery, they wait on site and speak directly to the delivery person. They show them a fake ID to get hold of the order. This has worked nine times in recent weeks in the Langenlois area in the district of Krems - the amount of damage has already reached five figures.

Paying attention to the surnames

According to the police, it is striking that many of the victims have Romanian surnames, which leads to the assumption that the perpetrators have a similar origin. "Otherwise, it would probably be more difficult for the delivery service to hand them over," says an investigator. The home address itself is also likely to play a major role. "In Germany, houses are scouted out in advance and less densely populated areas are deliberately selected," they say.