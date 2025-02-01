Three places available
Hohe Tauern National Park is looking for new Senior Rangers
A new training course aims to inspire people to work in nature. The training is transnational and allows prospective rangers to work in the area of the national parks.
When the basic course for training as a national park ranger starts in spring 2025 in the Salzburg section of the Hohe Tauern National Park (NPHT), participants from Tyrol must not be missing. That's why the NPHT is offering three senior ranger training places especially for flexible and active nature lovers. "Anyone who enjoys being out and about in the national park area and in the high mountains of East Tyrol, who wants to pass on their enthusiasm for outdoor experiences, nature, flora and fauna and who can be deployed flexibly is welcome on the basic training course," says the NPHT.
Basic modules and knowledge of the protected area
Since 2010, there has been a standardized training course throughout Austria to become an "Austrian National Park Ranger". This consists of a basic module in ecology, botany and glaciology as well as an advanced module that deals with the special features of the respective protected area in practice. The curriculum includes questions about the protection of the Alpine region and which plant and animal species can be found in the area.
Training starts in April in Mittersill (Salzburg). Training as a mountain hiking guide is also available. Detailed information is available online at www.hohetauern.at
