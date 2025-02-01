Hohe Tauern National Park is looking for new Senior Rangers

When the basic course for training as a national park ranger starts in spring 2025 in the Salzburg section of the Hohe Tauern National Park (NPHT), participants from Tyrol must not be missing. That's why the NPHT is offering three senior ranger training places especially for flexible and active nature lovers. "Anyone who enjoys being out and about in the national park area and in the high mountains of East Tyrol, who wants to pass on their enthusiasm for outdoor experiences, nature, flora and fauna and who can be deployed flexibly is welcome on the basic training course," says the NPHT.