Novak Djokovic once even brought her flowers

Who is your favorite person to interview?

I love talking to Novak! Not because he once even brought me flowers - but you can really have fun with him, you always get really good answers. The same goes for Zverev and Medvedev, they also have personality. And as a South Tyrolean, Sinner is close to my heart anyway. I also like Sabalenka, she's always in a good mood. Rybakina, on the other hand, is disastrous, she's emotionless and just doesn't say anything.