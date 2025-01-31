Bank accounts targeted
Police warn Austrians about phishing scammers!
The police are warning of an insidious wave of fraud: a group of criminals operating throughout Austria is likely to have conned several men and women at the beginning of January with "phishing traps".
It's a nasty new scam that criminals are using to obtain cash using online data: On January 7, a 36-year-old woman from southern Styria in Mureck filed a complaint about a phishing trap. She received a link by text message. She entered her details on the homepage - which was fake but looked deceptively real like that of the victim's bank. This gave the criminals access to the woman's bank account.
Using the contactless app function, which the fraudsters activated on their own cell phones, the perpetrators twice withdrew cash in the 18th and 19th districts of Vienna.
Cases in Styria, Vienna, Upper Austria and Salzburg
It turned out that the Styrian woman was probably not the only victim of the fraud group: Similar cases were also reported in Vienna, Upper Austria and Salzburg. According to the investigators, there could be a connection.
It is assumed that there could be other cases in Austria. The search for the suspects is now underway using images from surveillance cameras of the ATMs where money was withdrawn from the victims.
Information should be sent to 133 or directly to the Mureck police on 059-133-6183.
