Massive drone attack disturbs Russian citizens

Even a hospital was damaged

A hospital and a granary in the southern region of Odessa were also damaged, the authorities announced on Friday. A doctor was among the four civilians injured in the city of Chornomorsk, explained the governor of the Odessa region, Oleh Kiper. The attacks had disrupted the power supply in parts of the city and damaged the municipal hospital, an administrative building, a grain warehouse, a residential building and several trucks. According to the authorities, debris from drone strikes damaged a residential building in the central region of Cherkassy.