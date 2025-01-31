Sirens wail
Massive drone attack disturbs Russian citizens
Russia was once again hit by a massive swarm of drones on Friday night. According to the authorities, a refinery in the Volgograd region caught fire. Meanwhile, Russian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine.
The shots were deafening, the sirens were wailing - residents of the Krasnoarmejski district shared their worries and fears on social media and videos made the rounds. According to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, the Russian air defence fended off a total of 49 drones over seven regions. In addition to Volgograd, the regions of Voronezh, Kursk, Belgorod, Rostov and Krasnodar, as well as Yaroslavl to the north of Moscow, were also affected.
In Voronezh, a vehicle was damaged and its driver injured. In addition, the windows of an industrial plant were broken by falling drone debris. A residential building and a farm were also damaged. In the Rostov region, the mast of a high-voltage power line was hit, according to Governor Yuri Slyusar.
These pictures were taken in Volgograd:
Even a hospital was damaged
A hospital and a granary in the southern region of Odessa were also damaged, the authorities announced on Friday. A doctor was among the four civilians injured in the city of Chornomorsk, explained the governor of the Odessa region, Oleh Kiper. The attacks had disrupted the power supply in parts of the city and damaged the municipal hospital, an administrative building, a grain warehouse, a residential building and several trucks. According to the authorities, debris from drone strikes damaged a residential building in the central region of Cherkassy.
Russian troops advance into eastern Ukraine
In eastern Ukraine, Russian troops continued to attack incessantly on Thursday and put pressure on the defenders. The Ukrainian General Staff recorded 125 Russian attacks in its evening report. The focus was once again on the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, where 51 battles were reported. The mining town, which had around 60,000 inhabitants before the war, has been fought over for months.
However, the Russians have decided not to take the city directly, but to advance south of it. According to maps by Ukrainian military observers, only the village of Udatschne is still unoccupied. Behind it begins the Ukrainian administrative region of Dnipropetrovsk, which Russian troops have not yet reached in the almost three years of their war of aggression.
The pro-army Russian military blog Rybar reported that Russian troops had taken control of further parts of the city of Chasiv Yar. However, Ukrainian sources have denied the complete loss of the city.
