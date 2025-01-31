Roadblock
Chase ends in an accident and 5 people injured
Dramatic end to a 24-kilometre chase: in Traun, the car of a 20-year-old speeding driver, who had driven away from the police in Wels at speeds of up to 240 kilometers per hour and had already rammed other cars, crashed into a roadblock. The result: five people injured, some of them seriously.
18 minutes before midnight, the fire departments in Traun were alerted to an accident with people trapped at the so-called Trauner junction. What sounded like a routine operation turned out to be the end of a spectacular chase: a car had apparently rammed into another car and an articulated lorry.
Roadblock withstood
These had been set up by the police as a roadblock on the Vienna main road, the car was a civilian patrol car. In the dense fog, the man in pursuit tried to break through the barricade at 160 km/h - and failed. Fortunately, no one was trapped, but the Red Cross had to deploy a large team as five people had to be treated. The injured - it is still unclear whether they were all in the BMW of the fleeing driver - were taken to the Linz Accident Hospital and the Kepler University Hospital. The emergency doctor was at the scene of the accident, but the injured could be taken for treatment in normal ambulances.
Driver arrested
The driver of the car involved in the accident and his passenger were arrested at the scene. According to initial reports, he had fled from the police in Wels and evaded being stopped for more than 24 kilometers, fleeing at speeds of up to 240 kilometers per hour. The background to this was probably that the 20-year-old Hungarian from Linz had mounted stolen license plates on his unregistered car. The Hungarian, who lives in Linz, had come to the attention of the police because he had crossed restricted lanes. The B1 Wiener Straße between B139 Kremstalstraße and L1390 Kürnbergstraße - in the area of the accident - was completely closed for about two hours. We will report on krone.at as soon as new information is available.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
