Chase ends in an accident and 5 people injured

Driver arrested

The driver of the car involved in the accident and his passenger were arrested at the scene. According to initial reports, he had fled from the police in Wels and evaded being stopped for more than 24 kilometers, fleeing at speeds of up to 240 kilometers per hour. The background to this was probably that the 20-year-old Hungarian from Linz had mounted stolen license plates on his unregistered car. The Hungarian, who lives in Linz, had come to the attention of the police because he had crossed restricted lanes. The B1 Wiener Straße between B139 Kremstalstraße and L1390 Kürnbergstraße - in the area of the accident - was completely closed for about two hours. We will report on krone.at as soon as new information is available.