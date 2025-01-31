Proceedings in Henndorf
Dispute in municipality over loophole in grassland
In the Henndorf community parlor, the waters are rising in a zoning dispute: a company headquarters with an individual permit also served illegally as a residence for many years. The case was "repaired" after almost 20 years.
The background to a building issue in the grassland is complex: the owner had not used the property in accordance with its intended use for years, it is said. The purchase of the property dates back to 2006. A company moved in, which is also possible in grassland with individual permission. However, the entrepreneur set up his own home.
Dedication change went through years later
In the previous year, the municipal council finally made its second attempt to reclassify the property. The change of designation to "special area for company housing" was narrowly passed with 13 votes in favor (ÖVP and two votes from the SPÖ) against 12 critics. The developer also backdated the notice of completion without further ado. The new zoning allows for company housing, although this may not exceed 50 percent of the use. "That is not the case," the opposition complains. There is also talk of subsequently changed plans.
Johann Spöttl, an independent community representative, is now pulling out all the stops to uncover what happened. He has also filed a complaint with the public prosecutor's office. Günther Schackmann from Team für Henndorf is equally critical. And the local Freedom Party is also fuming: "A catastrophe", says Martin Bacher, describing it as a case of "freelancing".
The municipal supervisory authority has asked Henndorf for a statement. The response from the building authority is again met with criticism. It is said to be a "factually incorrect representation". Mayor Martin Köllersberger from the ÖVP emphasizes that the municipal supervisory authority has already given the green light. However, the process is still ongoing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
