Dispute in municipality over loophole in grassland

Dedication change went through years later

In the previous year, the municipal council finally made its second attempt to reclassify the property. The change of designation to "special area for company housing" was narrowly passed with 13 votes in favor (ÖVP and two votes from the SPÖ) against 12 critics. The developer also backdated the notice of completion without further ado. The new zoning allows for company housing, although this may not exceed 50 percent of the use. "That is not the case," the opposition complains. There is also talk of subsequently changed plans.