State arms itself against radical Islam
Compulsory celebrations of customs, fines for families unwilling to integrate, job losses for those who wear full veils: the state of Lower Austria wants to put radical advocates of Islam in their place with an action plan.
"We are doing everything a state can do," emphasized Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner at the presentation of the action plan together with her deputy Udo Landbauer. Because the people of Lower Austria are worried that the province is losing its identity: "We can't stand by and watch, we have to act," said Mikl-Leitner. In future, action will be based on a package of measures in four areas.
Kindergartens and schools
"The origin of radicalization is a lack of integration. If immigrants do not develop an understanding of our culture, parallel societies develop," explains the Governor. For this reason, the Lower Austrian education plan will be adapted and the celebration of festivals and customs will be made compulsory. "There must be a definitive end to the discussions about visiting St. Nicholas or St. Martin's Day," says Landbauer. The teaching of values, such as gender equality, will also be emphasized more strongly.
In addition, the Lower Austrian Kindergarten Act will be amended to give teachers more opportunities to take action against parents who are unwilling to integrate. For example, a mandatory parental interview will be possible, the refusal of which can cost up to 2500 euros. In future, kindergarten owners will also be able to issue their own house rules.
For the compulsory school sector, the state wants to develop model house rules that focus on respectful coexistence, as it has done for kindergartens. "However, the federal legislator has most of the leverage there," explains Mikl-Leitner, who is therefore making a demand towards Vienna: "We will continue to demand a constitutional law that stipulates a ban on headscarves for girls up to the age of 10."
2nd state service
Radical Islam should also be curbed in the provincial civil service. "We will clarify in the State Civil Service Act that religiously fanatical or extremist tendencies constitute a serious breach of official duty and will lead to dismissal," said Mikl-Leitner. This means that anyone who attends a radical mosque, is active in radical Islamic associations or does not recognize the basic values will lose their job. A full-face veil ban will also be introduced in the state civil service. "The burqa stands for a subterranean image of women that is incompatible with our democratic Western way of life. It has no place here," explains Landbauer.
3rd monitoring center for radical Islam
A new documentation center is to regularly report to the state government on where laws and rules are being broken and where women's freedom is being curtailed or where associations are forming counter-societies. "We will not infringe on religious freedom, but there is no freedom in Lower Austria to misuse religion to radicalize and divide the community," said the Governor.
In Lower Austria, we are putting an end to misunderstood tolerance. We do not tolerate parallel and counter-societies.
Udo Landbauer
4. provincial security council
Last but not least, a new Provincial Security Council will be set up, consisting of the provincial government, the Provincial Police Directorate and the Provincial Office for State Security and Counter-Extremism. It will be convened when necessary and enable the security situation to be quickly assessed and rapid action to be taken in crisis situations.
"I am convinced that we are equipped for current and future threats with this package of measures," said Mikl-Leitner. Landbauer added: "However, it is also clear that we cannot solve this problem in Lower Austria alone. We will have to sharpen our focus here at federal level - especially with regard to the Islam Act.
SPÖ criticizes "toothless" implementation
While implementation of the action plan will begin immediately and the first points are to be implemented from the summer, the opposition is already reacting with criticism. SPÖ provincial councillor Sven Hergovich describes it as "toothless". "One could have hoped that the long time that had been allowed to pass for the paper to be drawn up would result in a bold and effective package. Now we have to take note of unspecific measures."
