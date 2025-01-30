State arms itself against radical Islam

2nd state service

Radical Islam should also be curbed in the provincial civil service. "We will clarify in the State Civil Service Act that religiously fanatical or extremist tendencies constitute a serious breach of official duty and will lead to dismissal," said Mikl-Leitner. This means that anyone who attends a radical mosque, is active in radical Islamic associations or does not recognize the basic values will lose their job. A full-face veil ban will also be introduced in the state civil service. "The burqa stands for a subterranean image of women that is incompatible with our democratic Western way of life. It has no place here," explains Landbauer.