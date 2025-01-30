Construction ban & zoning
Wind power in Carinthia: Parties reach a compromise
At first it seemed as if the referendum on wind power in Carinthia would divide the country and its people. However, it appears to have been the decisive impetus for a genuine Carinthian solution - with the agreement of all parties.
More than a third of all Carinthians took part in the wind power referendum on January 12. 51.55 percent voted "YES" to a ban, expressing their skepticism. In the days that followed, the result was described as "clear" or "very close", depending on the political direction, but there was no doubt that politicians had to act.
Just four days after the vote, the first non-partisan discussion took place. In the hall of mirrors of the Carinthian provincial government, FPÖ representative Josef Ofner insisted that "the popular vote must be taken into account", and provincial deputy Martin Gruber promised: "We are taking the concerns of both sides seriously." However, the mood in the hall at the time did not give rise to much hope of a compromise - the fronts seemed too hardened. When the scheduled follow-up meeting on 27 January also fell through, a solution seemed a long way off.
A personal conversation turns things around
But then things happened quickly - when the moderator of the first round of talks, the former "state lawyer" Albert Kreiner, told Vice-President Gruber that Team Carinthia was willing to talk, but the FPÖ was not, the Carinthian VP leader took the initiative. "He took the whole of Thursday morning off work and sought a personal meeting with FP leader Erwin Angerer", according to ÖVP circles.
They then achieved a very surprising breakthrough. The key points:
- Legal certainty for existing wind farms and those already in the process of being approved
- Exclusion of a total ban, which would have been legally difficult anyway
- and strict zoning - as demanded by the FPÖ in legal form.
A construction ban for new permits from February 6 until February 21, 2026 (deadline for the EU regulation) should create a certain degree of legal certainty - the legal framework should be in place by then.
We are thus creating a Carinthian solution that protects nature as strictly as possible. Everyone was prepared to take a step towards each other.
Landeshauptmannstellvertreter Martin Gruber (VP)
Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK
Strict zoning and a building ban as key elements
Provincial Vice-President Martin Gruber emphasizes the new, "reasonably positive" dynamic. "I have had many discussions with all those involved. Politics must also show that we don't divide, but work together," says Gruber. "We have now discussed a concrete proposal for a solution with all party leaders." Gruber speaks of a "solution with common sense" and also wants to continue open-ended discussions on how to guarantee the energy supply in Carinthia.
"The zoning has been put on a new footing. This is to take place in areas where there are already existing wind farms," Gruber continues. "We are now regulating this in a law. In theory, I could do this quite simply as a regional planning officer via an ordinance, but I don't want to add fuel to the fire after the results of the consultation." The exact altitude above which a wind farm can no longer be built still needs to be discussed.
The zoning must ensure that the alpine pastures and mountains are protected. We are on the right track.
FP-Chef Erwin Angerer
Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta
"It is very important to us that the people's decision is respected and implemented," emphasizes FP leader Erwin Angerer and admits: "It came as a bit of a surprise, even for us. We received a legislative proposal at 8.03 am." He highlighted the construction freeze until February 21, 2026 and the regulation of the matter in a law as particularly positive.
SPÖ gets involved, Team Carinthia is delighted
"The protection of the landscape, explicitly national parks, nature conservation zones and alpine zones, is very important. We have always proven this," emphasizes Governor Peter Kaiser. "But we are also fulfilling our responsibilities when it comes to energy supply." He points out that the SPÖ has been intensively involved in the matter and wants to continue working in the provincial parliament.
"Team Carinthia" leader Gerhard Köfer is delighted that a compromise has been reached: "Thank you for making it possible to reach an agreement, that's not an everyday occurrence. After this result, there must be room for discussion." He emphasized that his parliamentary group had been strictly against uncontrolled expansion - that would now be off the table for good.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.