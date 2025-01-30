Wind power in Carinthia: Parties reach a compromise

Just four days after the vote, the first non-partisan discussion took place. In the hall of mirrors of the Carinthian provincial government, FPÖ representative Josef Ofner insisted that "the popular vote must be taken into account", and provincial deputy Martin Gruber promised: "We are taking the concerns of both sides seriously." However, the mood in the hall at the time did not give rise to much hope of a compromise - the fronts seemed too hardened. When the scheduled follow-up meeting on 27 January also fell through, a solution seemed a long way off.