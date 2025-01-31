Rumors, bitter losses, mayor’s resignation

ÖVP/FPÖ "already in a pact"?

In Wiener Neustadt, the Greens are therefore already taking aim at the People's Party. A government without the FPÖ would also be possible. "But for Klaus Schneeberger that is unthinkable. A black-blue coalition has long been pacted, the voters are being hoodwinked", criticize the Greens. Spokesperson Selina Prünster continues: "We remain true to our position: no cooperation with the FPÖ." ÖVP circles say that no coalition has yet been fixed, that all parliamentary groups have been invited to work together and: "The Greens also rejected this in 2020. That is to be accepted, but has nothing to do with black-blue or any other color combination."