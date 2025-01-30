Every third Austrian plans to attend a ball

The hardest-working ball-goers are to be found in the south of the country: In Styria and Carinthia, around four out of ten respondents (39 percent) said they wanted to attend at least one ball. Almost as many were in Tyrol and Vorarlberg. Although Vienna has the most balls, it is here of all places that the biggest ball-phobes are to be found. Only 29 percent of Viennese want to go to a ball this year.