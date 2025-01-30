Facility closes
100 Viennese senior citizens are now looking for a new home
After 30 years, Kursana Residenz Tivoli is closing its doors for good at the end of April. Around 100 elderly Viennese will now have to look for a new home.
There is currently a lot of excitement at the Kursana Vienna-Tivoli senior citizens' residence. The building will cease operations at the end of April. The reason for this is the expiry of the lease agreement with the owner of the property. A comprehensive general refurbishment would be necessary, but this cannot be carried out during ongoing operations.
Information at short notice
The residents and staff were only informed of this on Wednesday evening, and there is limited understanding among them and their relatives. Some of them only moved in a few weeks ago and are already having to look for a new home. Kursana is working together with the Vienna Social Fund to find new accommodation for all residents.
Operator regrets the move
"We very much regret this situation, which is not easy for the residents and their relatives, but also for our employees," explains Ulf Bieschke, Managing Director of Kursana. "Together with the FSW, we are working hard to ensure that all residents find a suitable new home by the end of April."
New prospects for residents and staff
The FSW emphasizes that a place in another facility can be provided for all affected residents. In particular, the modernized Haus Trazerberg of the Kuratorium Wiener Pensionisten-Wohnhäuser (Häuser zum Leben) offers accommodation options. The FSW customer service is available for individual consultations and supports those affected in their search for suitable accommodation.
FSW also wants to take on employees
There are also opportunities for the employees of the residence: They have been offered the opportunity to continue working in facilities run by other FSW partner organizations. Christian Hennefeind, Managing Director of Häuser zum Leben, assures: "As the largest provider of senior care in Vienna, we are ready to offer residents and employees a new perspective. Our network and our experience guarantee security and stability in this challenging situation."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.