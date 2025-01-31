KAC ace totally shines
Petersen hopes for a quicker contract this time
Strong! KAC forward Nick Petersen already has 48 scoring points this season and is the team's clear number one. In the summer he had to cut back on his contract and wait a long time - the Canadian is clearly hoping that things will go faster this time. The KAC will face Graz on Friday - if they pick up one more point than VSV in Salzburg, they will be in the play-offs early.
For a long time in the summer, it was not certain that Nick Petersen would get a new contract at the KAC. The ink was only dry in July. But it paid off for the Klagenfurt team: After 38 games, the Canadian holds 48 (!) points - including 15 goals. This makes him the club's clear number one ahead of Mathias From (36 points). Only Villach's former champion John Huges has more points in the league with 52. "I made financial sacrifices in the summer to be able to stay. Because I feel comfortable in Klagenfurt and sensed that the team could be successful," Petersen explains.
I made financial sacrifices in the summer to be able to stay in Klagenfurt. The long wait to see if it would work out was tough. Hopefully we'll reach an agreement more quickly this time.
KAC-Star Nick PETERSEN
Valuable all-rounder
On the ice, the 35-year-old not only shines in terms of scoring. In Hungary, he cleared on his own goal line for goalie Dahm when the score was 0:0, and he also plays outnumbered and makes every check. He has developed from a magician into a valuable all-rounder. "In the line with Mursak and Fraser, we help each other and work hard at the back. Offence is my strength, but I've certainly improved my defensive play in Klagenfurt," Nick emphasizes.
Talks with agents
He hopes that he won't have to wait so long for his contract again this summer: "My agent is in talks, of course I want to stay another year. It would be nice if it goes quicker this time."
Against ex-colleagues
This Friday at home against Graz, the Red Jackets (Pastujov is shaky) can secure the "Top 6" and the play-offs early. To do so, they have to get one more point than VSV against Salzburg. Petersen: "These are emotional duels against former colleagues! It will be tough." For the Styrians, "ex" Haudum could be back. Graz signed Stephen Harper (Kan/29), a new forward from Spisska Nova Ves in the Slovakian league, on Thursday.
