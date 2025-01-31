Petersen hopes for a quicker contract this time

For a long time in the summer, it was not certain that Nick Petersen would get a new contract at the KAC. The ink was only dry in July. But it paid off for the Klagenfurt team: After 38 games, the Canadian holds 48 (!) points - including 15 goals. This makes him the club's clear number one ahead of Mathias From (36 points). Only Villach's former champion John Huges has more points in the league with 52. "I made financial sacrifices in the summer to be able to stay. Because I feel comfortable in Klagenfurt and sensed that the team could be successful," Petersen explains.