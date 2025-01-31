Vorteilswelt
Play-off pairings

Champions League: Draw LIVE from 12 noon

Nachrichten
31.01.2025 05:00

The draw for the play-offs of the Champions League knockout round takes place today in Nyon. It starts at 12 noon, we will report live (ticker below).

Here is the live ticker:

It's all about the clubs in the final places 9 to 24, with the top 8 qualifying for the round of 16. The entire knockout phase will be played via a tournament tree, just like in tennis. For the draw, pairs of teams are formed that directly follow each other in the final table.

Among other things, this results in the constellation that Manchester City will face either Real Madrid or FC Bayern. There are no restrictions - clubs can face teams from the same country as well as teams they have already played against in the league phase.

Possible pairings in the Champions League play-off (draw on Friday in Nyon):
Monaco (Hütter)/Brest - Paris SG/Benfica, winner vs. Liverpool or Barcelona

Sporting/Bruges - Atalanta/Dortmund (Sabitzer), winner against Lille or Aston Villa

Celtic/Manchester City - Real Madrid (Alaba)/Bayern (Laimer), winner against Atletico or Leverkusen

Feyenoord (Trauner)/Juventus - Milan/Eindhoven, winner against Arsenal or Inter (Arnautovic)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

