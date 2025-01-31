Play-off pairings
Champions League: Draw LIVE from 12 noon
The draw for the play-offs of the Champions League knockout round takes place today in Nyon. It starts at 12 noon, we will report live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
It's all about the clubs in the final places 9 to 24, with the top 8 qualifying for the round of 16. The entire knockout phase will be played via a tournament tree, just like in tennis. For the draw, pairs of teams are formed that directly follow each other in the final table.
Among other things, this results in the constellation that Manchester City will face either Real Madrid or FC Bayern. There are no restrictions - clubs can face teams from the same country as well as teams they have already played against in the league phase.
Possible pairings in the Champions League play-off (draw on Friday in Nyon):
Monaco (Hütter)/Brest - Paris SG/Benfica, winner vs. Liverpool or Barcelona
Sporting/Bruges - Atalanta/Dortmund (Sabitzer), winner against Lille or Aston Villa
Celtic/Manchester City - Real Madrid (Alaba)/Bayern (Laimer), winner against Atletico or Leverkusen
Feyenoord (Trauner)/Juventus - Milan/Eindhoven, winner against Arsenal or Inter (Arnautovic)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.