Wels wrestling engine runs thanks to Wals drive

The Salzburgers are also involved in the sport: "We are taking part with ten to 15 athletes. Wels isn't even in the league yet. We all help each other, then something can go on in sport. The talented players from Wels (note: almost 70 children are looked after in Wels) also train regularly with us," says Haager, who is just as involved in the local association as he is as a youth specialist at the Austrian team record holder.