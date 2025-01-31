Help for tournament
Wels wrestling engine runs thanks to Wals drive
On Saturday, the big international wrestling tournament will take place in Wels for the second time in front of 1000 spectators. The only problem is that the local club was only founded in 2021 and receives hardly any help in the region. As is so often the case, it needs the power of AC Wals to keep the engine running.
An international tournament brings with it many challenges, as chairman Kiyan Golkar from the LOR wrestling club knows: "Last year there were 114 wrestlers, this year there are 200." Athletes from Russia, Iran and Tajikistan have also expressed interest. However, the latter did not receive a visa at short notice last year.
Mats cannot be stored
Organizationally, the engine is also faltering. To get it up and running, there is help from the national training center of AC Wals. "They come with several vans and pick up material," explained Wals board member Alois Haager on Thursday. This includes equipment of all kinds, including scales and documents. New mats worth 15,000 have to be purchased, but cannot be stored on site.
This means that on Thursday, the team led by chairman Kiyan and his father Hojatallah Golkar collected everything. The equipment remained in the bus overnight, set-up began on Friday and, due to time pressure, dismantling took place immediately after the end of the tournament on Saturday evening.
"We all help each other"
The Salzburgers are also involved in the sport: "We are taking part with ten to 15 athletes. Wels isn't even in the league yet. We all help each other, then something can go on in sport. The talented players from Wels (note: almost 70 children are looked after in Wels) also train regularly with us," says Haager, who is just as involved in the local association as he is as a youth specialist at the Austrian team record holder.
