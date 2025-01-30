Leap into the future of data: Carinthia builds hotspot

Central region becomes more networked

To ensure that the new Internet exchange point does not remain an isolated solution, the networking of the central region of Klagenfurt and Villach is also being promoted. "There is already a fiber optic connection in the north, and now a second one is being built redundantly via the Rosental valley," says Schark. There are also already ideas for possible locations for data and computer centers. Provincial Councillor Schuschnig: "The LCA South is a good option. There is a good transport connection there and electricity could be supplied by ÖBB."