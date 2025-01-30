Fiber optic network
Leap into the future of data: Carinthia builds hotspot
Valuable data streams have been flowing through Carinthia for years: from north to south, from south to east. But only through Carinthia - the data is used and processed elsewhere. But that is about to change.
"We are going to build a gateway to the world's data highways. With our own 'Internet Exchange', we are giving Carinthia international visibility," explains Sebastian Schuschnig, State Councillor for Economic Affairs. "The state is investing six million euros in this project, which is due to start at the beginning of 2026." The comparatively modest sum is sufficient because existing infrastructure can already be built upon. Those responsible for "Alps iX" are hoping for a strong pull effect.
"We see that all locations with their own internet exchange are attracting data centers," explains Martin Zandonella, IT expert and CEO of KWF. "Such a center normally means an investment of a good 120 million euros. One is enough to increase the computing power in Carinthia tenfold."
"Data treasure" is being unearthed
International data highways have been running along the highway routes through Carinthia for almost 20 years. "With this initiative, this treasure can be raised and used. Carinthia will become stronger in IT," promises Zandonella. "We already have the second-highest proportion of IT workers in Austria."
The "hotspot" is being built by Breitbandinfrastruktur Kärnten (BIK). "Whether autonomous driving, smart cities or medicine - everyone will benefit from this project. We are also stopping the brain drain," emphasizes Christiane Holzinger, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board at BIK.
And Managing Director Peter Schark adds: "Our core mission is to connect Carinthia with fiber optics, but so far these are all small islands. We are building a nest here where international players can settle."
Central region becomes more networked
To ensure that the new Internet exchange point does not remain an isolated solution, the networking of the central region of Klagenfurt and Villach is also being promoted. "There is already a fiber optic connection in the north, and now a second one is being built redundantly via the Rosental valley," says Schark. There are also already ideas for possible locations for data and computer centers. Provincial Councillor Schuschnig: "The LCA South is a good option. There is a good transport connection there and electricity could be supplied by ÖBB."
