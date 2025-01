Chiefs vs. Eagles: 3×2 tickets for the Hotel Marriott

On February 10 from 0:30 a.m. it's that time again! The 59th edition of the Super Bowl will take place in New Orleans. The Kansas City Chiefs can make history and become the first team to become NFL champions three times in a row. But the Philadelphia Eagles still have a score to settle from 2023. In the krone.tv sports talk, we get you in the mood for the showdown. You can also win tickets (see below) at the Marriott Hotel.