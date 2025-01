“Not 100 percent there”: Salzburg professional about to leave

Letsch: "I think that's good too"

Thomas Letsch is also no longer planning with the 24-year-old Pole. "The situation with Kamil is such that a transfer could be imminent. He then said that he's not 100 percent in his head. I think that's a good thing. That's why we decided not to include him in the squad," said Salzburg's coach after the 4-1 defeat to Atletico.