Bull grades

Collective failure with two exceptions

Nachrichten
29.01.2025 23:25

Salzburg disappointed almost across the board in their clear 1:4 Champions League defeat. The "Krone" awarded six "A" grades to the Bulls. Only Adam Daghim and Samson Baidoo were in normal form. 

Strike 1

The goalkeeper probably had the worst evening in Salzburg kit. A bad trip before the 0:2 and he always looked unsure of himself.

Dedic 2

It was an up and down game for the Zeller native. For the most part, however, he looked overwhelmed defensively.

S. Baidoo 3

Involved in the first goal conceded. But was even more stable than his teammate.

Blank 1

So praised for his performance in Madrid, but yesterday he was completely out of sorts. Was involved in several goals conceded.

Terzic 1

Had a very difficult evening against coach Simeone's son. Was out of the picture for the first two goals conceded. His crosses were also largely ineffective.

Capaldo 2

Struggled, but to no avail. Looked increasingly desperate as the game wore on.

Griezmann (right) scored twice. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures/ David Geieregger)
Griezmann (right) scored twice.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures/ David Geieregger)

Diambou 2

Started in place of the ill Bidstrup. Couldn't come close to replacing him.

Yeo 1

At a lost post. Did not present the Madrilenians with any challenges. That's far too little!

Nene 1

No shot, no danger - simply invisible. Is still searching for form.

Daghim (left) scored for the Bulls. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures/ David Geieregger)
Daghim (left) scored for the Bulls.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures/ David Geieregger)

Gloukh 1

Did he play? Was nowhere to be seen throughout the game. Absolutely disappointing.

Daghim 3

Missed Salzburg's best chance to score in the first half. Marked the Bulls' first home goal in this premier class with a great shot.

Clark 2

Was unable to make any impact at all.

Kawamura 2

Was out of position on the double six.

Ratkov 2

Earned no points for the starting eleven.

Bajcetic, Morgalla 0

OUR NOTES: 6 ready for the team, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 underused

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

