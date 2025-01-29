Bull grades
Collective failure with two exceptions
Salzburg disappointed almost across the board in their clear 1:4 Champions League defeat. The "Krone" awarded six "A" grades to the Bulls. Only Adam Daghim and Samson Baidoo were in normal form.
Strike 1
The goalkeeper probably had the worst evening in Salzburg kit. A bad trip before the 0:2 and he always looked unsure of himself.
Dedic 2
It was an up and down game for the Zeller native. For the most part, however, he looked overwhelmed defensively.
S. Baidoo 3
Involved in the first goal conceded. But was even more stable than his teammate.
Blank 1
So praised for his performance in Madrid, but yesterday he was completely out of sorts. Was involved in several goals conceded.
Terzic 1
Had a very difficult evening against coach Simeone's son. Was out of the picture for the first two goals conceded. His crosses were also largely ineffective.
Capaldo 2
Struggled, but to no avail. Looked increasingly desperate as the game wore on.
Diambou 2
Started in place of the ill Bidstrup. Couldn't come close to replacing him.
Yeo 1
At a lost post. Did not present the Madrilenians with any challenges. That's far too little!
Nene 1
No shot, no danger - simply invisible. Is still searching for form.
Gloukh 1
Did he play? Was nowhere to be seen throughout the game. Absolutely disappointing.
Daghim 3
Missed Salzburg's best chance to score in the first half. Marked the Bulls' first home goal in this premier class with a great shot.
Clark 2
Was unable to make any impact at all.
Kawamura 2
Was out of position on the double six.
Ratkov 2
Earned no points for the starting eleven.
Bajcetic, Morgalla 0
OUR NOTES: 6 ready for the team, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 underused
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
