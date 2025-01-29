Trial in Salzburg
Drugs from the darknet: four men on trial
Several men allegedly brought 100 kilos of drugs to Austria via packing stations in Bavaria. The police managed to catch them last fall. Now four of the drug dealers are on trial in Salzburg.
The main accused, two 20-year-olds from Salzburg, are alleged to have generated around one million euros in revenue from the sale of drugs as part of a criminal organization from May 2023 to May 2024.
According to the indictment by the Salzburg public prosecutor's office, the two Salzburg residents brought herbal cannabis, cannabis resin, MDMA/ecstasy, cocaine and at least 14,400 tranquillizers containing narcotics from Germany to Salzburg. They received three and a half and four years unconditional imprisonment - not legally binding.
Drugs delivered to packing stations in Bavaria
According to the indictment, the narcotics were ordered on the darknet and delivered in parcels from eastern Germany to packing stations in Freilassing and Berchtesgaden in Bavaria. There they are said to have been picked up mainly by the two main defendants and brought to Salzburg.
With the support of a co-accused 21-year-old from Salzburg, a 31-year-old Mexican and another Mexican (28), who has gone into hiding and is being sought, the drugs were sold to mostly unknown customers.
Public prosecutor's office made no statement
The two other accused persons were also convicted. The 31-year-old Mexican was given three years' unconditional imprisonment, the man from Salzburg (21) 18 months conditional - he is also the only one not in custody.
The public prosecutor's office has not issued a statement. One of the two 20-year-olds and the 21-year-old accepted the sentence.
