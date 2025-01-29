Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Culinary hotspot

Winter pleasure week: fine dining at great prices

Nachrichten
29.01.2025 14:35

From February 3 to 9, Austria will be transformed into a culinary hotspot. During the winter gourmet week, 50 award-winning chefs will conjure up true works of art and treat guests to their best creations - at an unbeatable fixed price.

0 Kommentare

Discover culinary diversity

Culinarius, which has been organizing this special initiative for 20 years, wants to use the Winter Enjoyment Week to break down fears of contact and give the general public access to fine dining. The special feature: Each participating restaurant offers an exclusive 4-course menu that promises an unforgettable experience for both experienced gourmets and curious connoisseurs.

Perfect cooperation for a successful event

Behind the scenes, Transgourmet is a reliable partner that provides high-quality equipment for the kitchens. In cooperation with Culinarius and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO), a win-win situation is created: guests enjoy upscale cuisine at fair prices and the restaurateurs can present their variety to a wider audience.

Guests enjoy fine cuisine at fair prices. (Bild: krone.tv)
Guests enjoy fine cuisine at fair prices.
(Bild: krone.tv)

A feast for the senses

Whether vegetarian, vegan, fish or meat - the Winter Enjoyment Week is the perfect opportunity to discover new restaurants, enjoy creatively prepared dishes and collect unforgettable taste experiences.

Don't miss out on this opportunity!

Immerse yourself in the world of top cuisine and enjoy every bite - a feast for your palate.

See more voices and impressions in the video! 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf