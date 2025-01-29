Culinary hotspot
Winter pleasure week: fine dining at great prices
From February 3 to 9, Austria will be transformed into a culinary hotspot. During the winter gourmet week, 50 award-winning chefs will conjure up true works of art and treat guests to their best creations - at an unbeatable fixed price.
Discover culinary diversity
Culinarius, which has been organizing this special initiative for 20 years, wants to use the Winter Enjoyment Week to break down fears of contact and give the general public access to fine dining. The special feature: Each participating restaurant offers an exclusive 4-course menu that promises an unforgettable experience for both experienced gourmets and curious connoisseurs.
Perfect cooperation for a successful event
Behind the scenes, Transgourmet is a reliable partner that provides high-quality equipment for the kitchens. In cooperation with Culinarius and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO), a win-win situation is created: guests enjoy upscale cuisine at fair prices and the restaurateurs can present their variety to a wider audience.
A feast for the senses
Whether vegetarian, vegan, fish or meat - the Winter Enjoyment Week is the perfect opportunity to discover new restaurants, enjoy creatively prepared dishes and collect unforgettable taste experiences.
Don't miss out on this opportunity!
Immerse yourself in the world of top cuisine and enjoy every bite - a feast for your palate.
See more voices and impressions in the video!
