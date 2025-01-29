“There will be a massive change of course”

They will finish the season in the Regionalliga Mitte, before moving on to the Styrian national league. "Squad planning is already underway. There will be a massive change of direction. We are focusing on young players from the region," says Krenmayr. There will be support from the municipality. "We all have to work together to get the club through the next few months, stabilize it and reduce its debt. Leoben has huge potential that needs to be exploited."