Hug from idol
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter has a crush on Jackman
This resemblance to her famous mother is almost uncanny ...That's why even Hugh Jackman recognized Anna Nicole Smith's daughter in the front row of New York's Radio City Music Hall, where the Australian star performed in a best-of musical special.
Afterwards, he even gave Dannielynn Birkhead a hug - of which her father Larry Birkhead posted a video on Instagram.
Dannielynn cheered along with Jackman
According to the proud dad, his daughter is a huge fan of Jackman. Although he was unable to fulfill her biggest Christmas wish - Hugh under the Christmas tree - he did get her two tickets for the first row of the Jackman special.
The video shows the 18-year-old dancing and singing along as the 56-year-old performs the song "A Million Dream" from his film musical "The Greatest Showman" on stage.
Meeting with a great idol
Afterwards, she was given the opportunity to meet her idol live. Dannielynn not only received an autograph and a hug from Jackman, but also praise: "I watched you dance and sing with such enthusiasm during the performance!"
Larry Birkhead wrote: "She just couldn't believe she actually met him. Thank you Hugh for your kindness and for making Dannielynn's dream come true."
Shocking death of Smith
The now 52-year-old photographer had met the former "Playboy" model at an event in 2003 and began a secret affair with her. At the time, the busty blonde was fighting for the billion-dollar inheritance of her husband J. Howard Marshall, who died in 1995. She had married the oil tycoon in 1994, when Marshall was 89 and Anna Nicole was 26.
Smith died of a drug overdose in 2007. Birkhead was granted custody of the seven-month-old daughter after he was able to prove by DNA test that he was the biological father.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
